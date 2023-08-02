Youth killed over money dispute in Delhi, shocking video goes viral

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by another over a money dispute in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, a resident of Shani Bazar in Sangam Vihar area.

The video of the incident, which is doing rounds on social media, shows a young man brutally attacking another with a knife. The injured youth's clothes turned red due to the vicious knife attack.

In the video, a man can be seen mercilessly assaulting another as bystanders and shopkeepers looked on.Instead of intervening, they watched passively. However, after some time, a few people passing by and nearby shopkeepers finally took action and thrashed the accused.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Tigri police station regarding the stabbing of a boy on Wednesday morning following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured, Yusuf, was declared brought dead by the doctors. The police gathered the Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC) and recorded the statement of the deceased's father, Sahid Ali,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

In his statement, Ali said that about three-four days prior to the incident, a boy named Shahrukh had been threatening his son over a money issue. According to Sahid Ali, his son Yusuf had borrowed Rs 3,000 from Shahrukh, and Shahrukh was demanding the money back, which Yusuf couldn't pay. Ali learned from another boy that Yusuf had been stabbed by Shahrukh.

"The alleged accused, Shahrukh, a resident of K2 Block, Sangam Vihar was also admitted to the hospital after being beaten by the public while trying to protect the victim,” said the DCP.

On the basis of the statement given by Yusuf’s father, a case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered against the accused.

