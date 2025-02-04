Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) In a bid to boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative and create homegrown AI models, Yotta Data Services on Tuesday introduced 'myShakti', India’s first sovereign B2C generative AI chatbot.

Built using DeepSeek’s open-source AI model, myShakti operates entirely on Indian servers with complete data security and sovereignty.

The launch aligns with the vision recently shared by Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, that India is likely to launch its own safe and secure indigenous AI model within six months at an affordable cost.

'myShakti' is a fully self-reliant AI chatbot that processes all open-source and partnered data on servers located within the country.

A dedicated team at Yotta developed myShakti in just four days, deploying the DeepSeek model on their NM1 data centre infrastructure.

The chatbot runs on an advanced setup featuring 16 nodes of H100 GPUs, totalling 128 H100s, making it a powerful and efficient AI tool.

At present, the generative AI chatbot is available in beta on a web app and myShakti is free to use.

“With myShakti, we are taking a major step towards making India self-reliant in AI,” said Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of the Hiranandani Group and Chairman and Co-founder of Yotta Data Services.

He further added that the decision to host DeepSeek within Indian borders ensures that our nation has full control over its AI infrastructure.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO and MD, Yotta Data Services, said that the company has always led the AI charge in India, and with the rapid development of myShakti, "we are reinforcing our commitment to making cutting-edge AI accessible, secure, and scalable for every Indian".

According to Minister Vaishnaw, the Indian AI model is a timely step as it will help the country emerge as a more reliable technological powerhouse of ethical AI solutions in the days to come.

The Union Minister announced earlier that the country is establishing an AI Safety Institute, adopting a techno-legal approach as Safety and ethical deployment of AI Model remains top priority for India.

Over the past one and a half year, India has been developing a robust AI ecosystem framework to support its own foundational AI model.

