World Cancer Day: People thank PM Modi for affordable treatment under Ayushman Bharat

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) On the occasion of World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer, people in Rajasthan have lauded the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for its transformative impact on cancer patients.

The initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, has emerged as a lifeline for countless families, providing free treatment for serious illnesses in both private and government hospitals.

By easing the financial burden of healthcare, PM-JAY ensures that even the most economically disadvantaged citizens can access life-saving medical care.

Cancer patients in Rajasthan, especially those receiving treatment under this scheme, have expressed their gratitude for the support provided.

Rohitas Kumar from Bikaner, whose father is undergoing cancer treatment at Acharya Tulsi Cancer Hospital, spoke to IANS about the benefits of the scheme.

"My father's treatment is being carried out under PM Modi's Ayushman Arogya Yojana, which offers insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. This has been a huge relief for us," he said.

He also highlighted the recent announcement in the Union Budget that exempts tax on more than 36 expensive cancer medicines, making treatment more affordable.

"I urge more people to enroll in this scheme so that everyone can benefit. The treatment here is excellent, and more awareness should be created about the programme," he added.

Santosh Bishnoi, whose sister-in-law is battling cancer, echoed similar sentiments.

"She is receiving free treatment at Acharya Tulsi Devi Hospital under the Ayushman Yojana. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for making this possible," he said.

A cancer patient told IANS, "I thank PM Modi for this scheme. I also urge other people in need of the treatment to get their cards made. It is truly a boon for us."

Dr. Shankar Lal from Acharya Tulsi Cancer Hospital emphasised the scheme's significance in ensuring equitable healthcare.

"Once a family is registered under PM-JAY, all its members receive health insurance coverage. Patients can get treatment at any empanelled government or private hospital," he said.

"For cancer patients, if the allocated insurance amount is exhausted due to costly treatments, there is a provision to extend the financial coverage. This ensures that patients continue receiving treatment without financial constraints. It is truly a boon for those in need," he added.

Additionally, Dr Lal mentioned that those who have not yet obtained an Ayushman Card can still receive treatment under Chief Minister Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana, ensuring no one is left without medical assistance.

The initiative continues to make a profound impact on the lives of cancer patients, reaffirming the government's commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

