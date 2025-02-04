Delhi Govt Announces Public Holiday on February 5 for Assembly Elections

As Delhi gears up for the highly anticipated 2025 Assembly elections, the government has announced February 5, 2025, as a public holiday across the Delhi-NCR region. This move aims to ensure maximum voter participation by allowing citizens to exercise their democratic right without work-related constraints.

According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena declared the holiday for all government offices, local and autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings under the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Additionally, private sector offices, including banks and schools, will remain closed on election day.

Haryana Government Grants Paid Leave for Delhi Voters

In support of the electoral process, the Haryana government has also declared February 5 as a paid holiday for employees in public offices, academic institutions, boards, and corporations. This decision benefits state government employees who are registered voters in Delhi, enabling them to participate in the elections without any work-related hindrance.

Furthermore, employees of factories, shops, and private establishments in Haryana, who are eligible voters in Delhi, are also entitled to a paid leave under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996).

Key Election Dates

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, 2025, with vote counting set to take place on February 8. As political parties intensify their campaigns, voters are encouraged to take full advantage of the declared holiday and actively participate in shaping the future of Delhi.