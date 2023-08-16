Yogi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Glowing tributes were paid to former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Wednesday on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan.

Ministers and legislators also paid tributes to the late leader.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee foundation will host a Kavi sammelan at the scientific convention centre later in the day.

Vajpayee, a three term Prime Minister, had served as MP from Lucknow from 1991 to 2009.

