Yogi pays tribute to Mulayam on first death anniversary

Lucknow, Oct 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch and former Union Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his first death anniversary.

“Humble tribute to former defence minister and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on his death anniversary,” Yogi said in a post in Hindi on X.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders of the party and family members will attend a programme in Etawah's Saifai on the death anniversary of later in the day, and pay tributes to the veteran leader.

Party workers will pay tribute in their respective districts where ‘shradhanjali sabhas’ have been organised.

Mulayam Singh died last year on October 10 in a hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.