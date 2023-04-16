Yogi govt demolishes Atiq's entire empire in 50 days

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) Since February 24, when the Umesh Pal murder took place, the countdown had begun for Atiq Ahmad.

In the past 50 days, Atiq's entire family has been on the run and his son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi.

The mafia don also lost his property and assets worth Rs 1,400 crore in Prayagraj and his several properties have been demolished by the government.

A day before his death, the gangster claimed "Hum to mitti mein mil gaye (I have turned to dust)".

The Enforcement Directorate has also dealt a severe blow by exposing assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore and discovering nearly 50 shell companies that Atiq and his gang used to convert their black money earned from extortion into white money.

A day before he was killed in Prayagraj, the law enforcement agencies unearthed a huge cache of arms that belonged to him.

Besides confiscating Atiq and his gang's property worth Rs 1,400 crore, 15 teams of the Enforcement Directorate have also expedited their money laundering probe against Atiq and exposed assets worth another Rs 108 crore.

The documents recovered during the ED's raids on Atiq have revealed more than 50 shell companies which are dummy companies owned by someone else in the documents, but they were invested in by Atiq and his gang.

All these companies were involved in the black money business network and the ED dragnet has fallen on a lawyer, Atiq's accountant, a real-estate businessman, a former BSP MLA, a builder and a car showroom owner who have been central to running Atiq's 'business'.

The crackdown on Atiq Ahmad has also 'destroyed' his family.

Of his five sons, one has been killed, two are in jail and two minor sons are in juvenile home.

His wife, Shaista is absconding and so is the wife of his slain brother Ashraf. His sister Noorie is in hiding and brother-in-law Akhlaq is in jail.

His relatives are afraid of admitting to any kind of links with him and his family.

Even his three Great Danes -- two of which died due to hunger -- are at the mercy of an animal shelter home.

Said a senior official, "The government has truly destroyed Atiq's empire. It should be a lesson for all."

