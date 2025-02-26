Yes, I would like to contest BFI elections, says Olympian boxer Vijender Singh

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) With the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) setting up an ad-hoc committee to manage boxing in the country, Olympic bronze medallist pugilist Vijender Singh said he is ready to contest elections for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to help put things in order.

Vijender, who won a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, had earlier in the day called for new and fair elections in the BFI and also advocated greater foreign exposure for Indian boxers to increase their chances of winning medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Asked whether he is interested in contesting in the BFI elections, Vijender replied in the affirmative.

'Yes, why not I would like to stand for the elections (BFI) whenever it happens...Members will support or not that is a future thing, I am not bothered about the results. I love boxing and will do anything to support and promote it," Olympic bronze medalist boxer Vijender Singh told IANS.

Vijender said building a strong federation is the need of the hour and he will be happy to contribute towards that if given a chance.

"The way our country is progressing in sports, I strongly feel that Indian boxers must get more foreign exposure in competitions from now onwards to secure medals at the LA Olympics 2028," Vijender posted on X on Wednesday.

"For that, we need to conduct fresh and fair elections ASAP to build a strong federation. I will be more than happy to contribute my experience if given any responsibility by our government. @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya," he added.

On Monday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed a five-member ad-hoc panel including senior boxer Shiva Thapa to manage the day-to-day affairs of BFI, citing administrative instability within the federation and its inability to hold elections on time.

The tenure of the current BFI office-bearers ended on February 2, but the elections could not be conducted following a case over the previous elections in which the order has gone against the BFI.

The ad-hoc panel will "address the grievances raised by the boxing community, facilitate athlete participation in upcoming international competitions, and work towards conducting the IBF elections at the earliest", the IOA said in its administrative order.

