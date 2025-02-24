Yellow warning issued as MeT forecasts rain, snow in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Widespread rain and snow are expected in Jammu and Kashmir beginning Tuesday, predicted the J&K Meteorological (MeT) department on Monday.

MeT Director Mukhtar Ahmad told IANS that widespread rain and snow are expected in the union territory. “A western disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K and it is likely to become active from Tuesday evening. The WD will affect J&K till February 28 and under its influence, widespread rain/snow is expected from February 25 evening to February 28," he said.

The higher reaches are likely to receive moderate to heavy snowfall during this period while the plains could receive snow or rain.

"The department has issued a yellow warning during this period asking people in the higher reaches to remain cautious and keep themselves informed about the changing weather situation,” Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Winter in J&K has remained mostly dry with the months of January and February reporting more than 80 per cent deficit rainfall.

Many perennial water sources, including springs and wells, have dried up across Kashmir during the last two months. Those still running have the lowest-ever recorded water discharge.

Due to unusual temperatures and lack of rain/snow, many springs in the Valley have tested with unsafe drinking water. Authorities are supplying water to many areas through water tankers of the Jal Shakti department. The engineers of the department say this, however, cannot be a permanent solution to the prolonged dry spell hitting the Valley.

Snowfall during water replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the higher reaches and these reservoirs sustain various rivers, streams, springs, wells and lakes during the hot summer months.

The minimum temperature was 0.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was minus 4 degrees in Gulmarg and minus 3.2 in Pahalgam on Monday.

Jammu city had 10.2 degrees Celsius, Katra town 10.5 degrees, and Batote 5.6 while both Banihal and Bhaderwah had 1.7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Maximum temperatures across J&K have been running above normal during the last week and this is expected to return to normal as a wet spell occurs here in the coming days.

