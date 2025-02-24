Sharvari prepares for 'Alpha' with intense battle ropes training

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) It seems Sharvari is leaving no stone unturned as she prepares for her role in “Alpha.”

The actress has been pushing her physical limits with intense battle rope training to get in top shape for the demanding role. Recently, the ‘Munjya’ actress gave a sneak peek into her intense workout routine with a battle ropes session.

Sharvari shared a couple of photos on social media, captioning them, “Battle ropes for today... Battle ready for #Alpha soon! #MondayMotivation.” In the images, Sharvari is seen wearing a black tank top and shorts while performing an arm workout on what appears to be an open terrace.

Meanwhile, the ‘Vedaa’ actress recently attended the Attari-Wagah border ceremony in Amritsar. Sporting a traditional outfit, she witnessed the impressive daily retreat ceremony by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), showcasing patriotism and discipline. After the ceremony, Sharvari took the opportunity to engage with BSF personnel, expressing her deep admiration for their unwavering dedication.

On the work front, Sharvari's most recent project was “Vedaa,” where she starred alongside John Abraham. Released on Independence Day, the film clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's “Stree 2” and Akshay Kumar's “Khel Khel Mein.” Now, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated film, “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.”

Interestingly, “Alpha” will be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.