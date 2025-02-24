Indian Army chief in France: Envoy greets Gen Dwivedi ahead of military talks

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi received a warm welcome from India's Ambassador Sanjeev Singla in Paris ahead of the former’s interaction with his French counterpart over bilateral Defence cooperation and global security challenges, an official said here on Monday.

General Dwivedi’s visit from February 24 to 27, aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, an engagement that comes close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France where he co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris.

Starting with a Guard of Honour, the Indian Army chief’s busy schedule on Monday will include discussions with his French counterpart, CEMAT (Chef d'Etat-Major de l'Armee de Terre) General Pierre Schill, to foster stronger military ties between the two nations, said an official statement.

The Indian Army chief's itinerary also includes a visit to the Ecole Militaire, the prestigious Military School and Institution Complex in Paris, where he will be briefed on Future Combat Command (CCF).

Additionally, General Dwivedi will be briefed at the Technical Section of the French Army (STAT) and visit the Battle Lab Terre at Versailles.

On Tuesday, he will travel to Marseille, where he will visit the third Division of the French Army and will be briefed on its mission and role, the bilateral exercise SHAKTI, the India-France training cooperation, and the French Army modernisation programme (Scorpion).

On February 26, General Dwivedi will visit Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division with live firing exercises.

On the next day, the COAS will visit the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who participated in World War I. Later in the day, he will deliver a talk at the Ecole de Guerre, the French Joint Staff College, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare and India's strategic vision.

