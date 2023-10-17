Yellow alert declared in 11 districts of TN as heavy rains forecast

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) A yellow alert was declared in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday for the next two days as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast thunder storms along with heavy rains.

Yellow alert is issued for The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts.

Southern Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rains for the past two days and with the yellow alert indicates this is likely to continue for a few more days.

The Met Department, however, said that the rains would come down after October 20.

Chennai and suburbs are likely to receive rains at night during the next two days. In the past few days districts of Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari and Salem had heavy rains and 8 cm of rainfall was recorded in each of these districts. Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts received 7 cm of rainfall in the last few days and Nagapattinam and Erode marked 6 cm of rainfalls during the same period.

