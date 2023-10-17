6 to 7 students injured after two school vehicles collide in Delhi Cantt area

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Around six to seven students and a driver were injured after two school vehicles collided with each other in south Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said that on Tuesday at 1:18 p.m, a PCR call regarding an accident of a school traveller carrying students and injuries was received at Delhi Cantonment police station.

Upon reaching the spot, which was in front of Radha Krishan Mandir, Sadar Bazar Road towards IOC redlight, Delhi Cantt, two accident-stricken vehicles were found.

"Offending vehicle school traveller attached with St. Thomas School, Dwarka and one Eeco Van were found in an accidental condition," said a senior police official.

On enquiry it was found that around 6-7 students of K.V. No.1, Delhi Cantt., who were in Ecco van, mostly aged between 6-7 years-old, were injured taken to Cantonment Hospital for the treatment.

However, later, most of the students were taken to other hospitals by their parents.

"The van driver, Balvir, 20, a resident of Palam, was referred to DDU Hospital for treatment. The driver of the offending vehicle Naveen, 25, a resident of Najafgarh, has been apprehended," said the official.

