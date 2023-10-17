Allu Arjun Sets History: First Telugu Actor To Receive National Award

Allu Arjun received the National Award in the "Best Actor" category for his outstanding performance in "Pushpa: The Rise." He was conferred the award by President Droupadi Murmu.

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony took place today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the awards. The recipients of the 2021 National Awards were made public in August.

Allu Arjun, the recipient of the Best Actor award for his role in "Pushpa: The Rise," stated that receiving this accolade for a commercial film was a "double achievement" for him, and he was joined by his wife, Sneha Reddy.

This historic moment signified a significant milestone for Allu Arjun, as he became the first Telugu actor to be honored with this prestigious award in the best actor category.

In "Pushpa: The Rise," Allu Arjun portrayed the character of Pushparaj, also known as Pushpa, garnering praise from both critics and audiences nationwide for his action-packed performance.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, "Pushpa: The Rise" featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Currently, the production of its sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule," is underway.