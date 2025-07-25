'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla shares how influencers hold an advantage over actors

She shared her thoughts on how influencers often enjoy an edge over traditional actors in today’s rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. Samridhii noted that influencers often get more opportunities compared to actors.

The actress told IANS, “It is because of them, but what they do with the opportunity is something that their work will speak for. If you're an influencer and you can act, well, way to go. You can go ahead. But if you're an influencer and probably your acting chops are not that great, I think they would want to reconsider. This is a change that I'm observing.”

Talking about the kind of content that resonates with audiences today, Samridhii explained that shows with relatable themes tend to perform well on television. “I think the shows that do well in today's time are the shows where the characters are relatable. Nowadays, we are writing stories, and we are building characters that are flawed. We could be the main hero, the main heroine. We could be the central character of the story. But regardless, we can be extremely flawed. We can be imperfect,” Shukla added.

She also expressed her interest in exploring new genres as an actor. While Samridhii enjoys watching a variety of content, romantic comedies are usually her last preference as a viewer — but she’s eager to take on such roles in the future.

Expressing the same, she said, “If I want to pick a movie, I'm more of a thriller kind. I would love to do an OTT thriller also. But I think a rom-com would be—because comedy is something that I'm missing, and I really miss doing comedy, so I really would love to do comedy and romance again.”

Samridhii Shukla is currently seen playing the role of Abhira Poddar in the popular TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

