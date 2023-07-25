Yamuna river water level rises further, reaches 206.04 metres

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi, after crossing the danger level, has also crossed the evacuation level by reaching 206.04 metres.

On Sunday, the level had crossed the danger mark, reaching 205.90 metres, which was around 57 centimeters above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, the water level was recorded at 206.04 meters.

The Delhi government said that till Monday, they evacuated 27,389 persons out of which 15,756 were living in relief camps. Officials said that this happened as a result of the continuous release of a large amount of water from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana and it was predicted that the water level of the Yamuna would reach up to 206.70 metres on Saturday.

A continuous discharge of over one lakh cubic meters of water per second is being released from the Hathini Kund Barrage. On Saturday, even more water, exceeding two lakh cubic meters per second, was released.

The Delhi government had said on Saturday that Delhi was on high alert as the Yamuna River continued to rise due to the discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. It had said that Yamuna Khadar could face flooding in case the water level rises to 206.7 metres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.