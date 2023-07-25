Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter Manipur; Assam Rifles asked to push them back

Imphal, July 25 (IANS) As many as 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, have entered into Manipur’s Chandel district due to the ongoing clashes between the Army and the civil forces in the country, an official said on Monday.

The state government has asked the Assam Rifles to push back the Myanmar nationals, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said in a statement, adding that the government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles to clarify on the facts and reasons, as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter into India in Chandel district without proper travel documents.

“The state government has strictly advised the Assam Rifles to push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately,” the Chief Secretary said.

He said that the Myanmar nationals entered Manipur on Saturday and Sunday and are now staying in seven locations of the district -- Lajang, Bonse, New Samtal, New Lajang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill, and Aivomjang, all villages along the Myanmar border.

Joshi further said that the state government has told the Assam Rifles, being a border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa and travel documents as per instruction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” he said.

The Chief Secretary has asked the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel district to deal with the situation effectively and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons.

Meanwhile, after the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021, thousands of Myanmarese fled to Mizoram with around 35,000 men, women and children from that country now staying in the mountainous state. Around 5,000 Myanmarese also earlier took shelter in Manipur.

Manipur has around 400 km and Mizoram has 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

