WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Port of Spain, July 25 (IANS) The second Test between India and West Indies at the Queens Park Oval here was declared a draw after heavy rain washed out play on the fifth day of the match on Monday. India won the two-match series 1-0.

It was a disappointing end for India as they had held the upper hand throughout the match. India, who had scored 438 and 181/2 declared in their two innings had reduced West Indies, chasing a target of 365, to 76/2 in their second innings at stumps on day four. The hosts, who scored 255 in their first innings, needed 290 runs to win the match.

On the fifth and final day, India were aiming for their bowlers to claim the remaining eight wickets needed in whatever time left in the match for pocketing another 12 points and adding more to their glowing start to the 2023-25 World Test Championship style. But in the end, the rain did not give them that opportunity as it rained relentlessly and the match ended in a draw.

Earlier in the morning, the start of day five’s play was delayed due to heavy rain and overcast conditions. The proceedings for the final day of the Test series were to begin 30 minutes earlier than the usual start time due to overs lost on days three and four caused by previous rain disruptions.

Brief scores:

India 438 & 181/2 decl. vs West Indies 255 & 76-2 in 32 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 28; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-33). Match drawn

