Saurabh Bhardwaj directs to expedite construction work of trauma centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri to conduct a surprise check.

During the inspection, Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla informed Bhardwaj that the construction work of a trauma centre at the hospital is progressing at an extremely slow pace, not adhering to its scheduled time-frame.

Expressing dissatisfaction over this, Bhardwaj reprimanded the contractor and issued directions to expedite the construction work and complete the building within the specified time.

The new trauma centre will have a capacity of 662 beds, equipped with all the state-of-the-art facilities. With the establishment of this trauma centre, immediate medical care can be provided to any accident victim in the vicinity who requires urgent attention.

He also said that this trauma centre is set to become India's largest such centre, with a capacity of 662 beds, equipped with all the necessary facilities required during emergencies.

