With Yamuna flowing at 208.46 m, Kejriwal appeals Delhiites to support each other

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As water level in the Yamuna River crossed 208.46 meters, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to the people on Thursday not to visit the submerged areas, and instead help each other in this emergency situation. "The water level of the Yamuna river is continuously rising. It has now reached 208.46 meters. Due to the rising water level, it has started flooding the surrounding roads. I request you not to travel on these roads," Kejriwal tweeted.

As the water level increases, the surrounding areas are getting inundated. People are being evacuated from the submerged areas to safer places.

Such a flood was reported 45 years ago when the Yamuna water level had crossed 207.49 meters.

"The administration is evacuating people from the areas that are submerged in water. I urge the residents of those areas to cooperate with the authorities. Saving lives should be the top priority. I appeal to all the residents of Delhi to support each other in this emergency situation," read Kejriwal tweet.

Wednesday night the ring road (Majnu ka Tila to Rajghat) was closed after river water overflowed to the road.By Thursday morning adjacent roads were also closed.

The Delhi Police said that they evacuated 1,006 persons and 999 cattle.

"In PS New Usmanpur area we rescued 260 people and 185 cattle, inPS Shastri Park we rescued 266 people and 262 Cattle. In PS Sonia Vihar we rescued 480 persons and 230 cattle. Total we rescued 1006 Persons and 999 cattle," police said.

The sources in the Delhi government said that they have evacuated 16,000 persons so far who have been sent to relief camps.

