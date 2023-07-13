BTS’ Jungkook gives the fans a view of his Recording Film preview trying to give a peek into his journey of creation and recording of his forthcoming solo single ‘Seven’.

The schedule for his track happened in the US. He travelled to the US to record the solo single with a well known American producer who won the Grammy Award for “Producer of the Year” 2021, Andrew Watt.

The start of the video shows that Jungkook was pretty nervous during the beginning of the recording but as time passes by, he gains confidence and showcases his talent.

While talking about the solo track recording Jungkook mentioned that it was his first official schedule for his solo music. In the middle of the recording, he says that he is nervous and that it is hard. Later, we find him saying that he has gained some confidence and that he believes that he can do it.

The Golden Maknae also described the solo track as a song that can gain recognition and that he expresses that this song is something that people can listen to with ease.

Andrew Watt, throughout the video is seen encouraging and guiding Jungkook during the recording. The video ends with Andrew sharing his thoughts about the song and some words that might make the ARMYs more excited, waiting for the song’s release.

He stated that listening to Jungkook on his own in the song and that it is pretty dangerous on what’s about to take place.

BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music also shared the short behind-the-scenes video from the recording of ‘Seven’ and it also gives us a glimpse of the recording process.

‘Seven’ will be released on July 14. Jungkook will be performing at the GMA Concert for the first time, he will perform his solo track. ‘Seven’. The music video (MV) of Seven will feature actress Han So Hee, generating excitement among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s Solo Track ‘Seven’ Is About BTS?