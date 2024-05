May 15, 2024

Amaravati, May 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy met Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India reportedly summoned them to personally explain reasons for the failure to contain violence during and after polling. The Chief Secretary and DGP also held a meeting with Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Kumar Vishwajeet.