When Shammi Kapoor spoke about bursting Anar bombs with his brother Raj Kapoor on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Shammi Kapoor, the legendary actor known for his vibrant performances, once reminisced about the Diwali celebrations of his childhood with fondness.

The actor shared how his mother, Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor, used to watch him burst crackers with his brother Raj Kapoor from the second floor of their Matunga house. Shammi’s love for Diwali was deeply rooted in the cherished memories of his childhood.

In an old interview, Prithviraj Kapoor’s son recalled how his mother, who loved the festival of Diwali, would watch him and Raj Kapoor bursting the crackers. Shammi was quoted saying, “This is the Diwali season. It is a festival of lights and firecrackers. People light up their houses just like their hearts. I especially want to talk about my mother. My mom loved the Diwali festival. I remember she used to stand on the second floor of our Matunga house, where she would watch what was happening below. My brother Raj Kapoor and I used to buy a lot of Anar crackers, lining them up and firing them simultaneously. My mother would watch this, and for one minute, she would get lost in the huge noise. She looked forward to the next Diwali.”

On this note, it is pertinent to mention that when it comes to Diwali parties in Bollywood, one name that shines brightly is the legendary actor Raj Kapoor. His celebrations were iconic, setting a benchmark for glamour and grandeur throughout the film industry during the festival.

Raj Kapoor used to celebrate Diwali in grand style at RK Studio with great pomp, attracting numerous personalities from the film industry.

The "Showman" of Indian cinema would give lavish gifts to his entire team and friends. Raj Kapoor's star-studded Diwali parties, attended by who’s of who of Bollywood, were the talk of the town back then.

