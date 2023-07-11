As you all know that BTS Jungkook's new solo single ‘Seven’ had its concept photos released last week, ARMYs speculate that his song will mention BTS in some way or the other. Through the concept photos released by BIGHIT, BTS fans find similarities between Golden Maknae’s poses and the band’s pose.

While once Jimin teased Jungkook that he copies whatever the older member does, ARMYs do find similarities in the concept photos. While Jungkook’s pictures do match the vibes of his fellow members, it is still unclear that his single will mention BTS in any way.

Jungkook has recently also released the campaign short film of ‘Seven.’ The fact the pictures revealed his hand holding the jacket makes his fans trendhim with “He’s Naked” at the sight of the unbuttoned blazer.

Jungkook released the set of pictures which gave away his abs and tattoos, it gave the ARMYs a vibe of Calvin Klein 2.0.

Jungkook’s solo track ‘Seven’ is to be released on July 14. Recently, it was also confirmed that Han So Hee is going to be a part of the track’s MV (music video). The official schedule of his track was revealed by BIGHIT. Check out the details along with their India timing below:

July 6, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Release of concept photo and short film

July 7, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Release of behind-the-scenes film

July 10, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Unveiling of preview of the recording film

July 12, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Release of official teaser for the music video

July 14, 12 am ET (9.30 am IST): Reveal of the music video

July 15, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Official performance video for the song “Seven”

July 25, 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST): Unveiling of the recording film

