Post-poll violence: Andhra Chief Secy meets DGP after EC summons

Amaravati, May 15 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy met Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta on Wednesday after the Election Commission of India reportedly summoned them to personally explain reasons for the failure to contain violence during and after polling.

The Chief Secretary and DGP also held a meeting with Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Kumar Vishwajeet.

Both the Chief Secretary and DGP will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday as the Election Commission has summoned them to give a personal explanation for the administration’s inability to prevent violence.

The poll panel has taken serious note of the incidents of violence, especially the post-poll violence in various parts of the state. Violence was reported from many areas during the polling on Monday for simultaneous elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Several incidents of post-poll violence occurred during the last two days.

The Election Commission is reportedly unhappy over the top officials failing to take adequate measures to prevent the violence despite intelligence reports about the apprehension of violence.

Its action came after special observer Rammohan Mishra personally visited the violence-hit Palnadu district and submitted his report.

The ECI also ordered the DGP to arrest all those involved in the violence without delay. Following the orders, political leaders and contesting candidates concerned in violence-hit areas were placed under house arrest.

After clashes at some places on polling day, the state witnessed more violence on Tuesday.

Karempudi in Palnadu, Tirupati, and Tadipatri in Anantapur district saw incidents of violence.

TDP candidate from Chandragiri constituency Puliverti Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani) was attacked by a mob near the Padmavati Mahila University in Tirupati when he was returning after a visit to the strong room, where EVMs were stored. Nani’s gunman fired a round in the air to disperse the mob and protect the TDP leader and others seated in the car.

A TDP office was attacked and a car and several bikes belonging to TDP workers were set on fire at Karempudi. The miscreants also attacked a police official, when he tried to stop them.

The TDP has blamed the YSRCP MLA from Macherla constituency, Pinneli Rama Krishna Reddy for the violence.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said that the ECI has taken serious note of the incidents that happened in Macherla, Tadipatri, Chilakaluripeta and Chandragiri Assembly constituencies after the polling.

The poll panel has given directions to file cases and arrest all those who damaged EVMs during polling. It also ordered action on the police officials and other election staff who deliberately indulged in dereliction of duty.

The CEO said severe action is also being initiated against those who were behind the violence. The arrests started on Tuesday night and are likely to continue over the next couple of days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.