Wriddhiman Saha joins Siliguri Strikers as mentor for Bengal Pro T20 season 2

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) Former India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been appointed mentor of the Siliguri Strikers ahead of season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League, scheduled for next month.

A stalwart behind the stumps in 40 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20s, Saha will guide both the men’s and women’s squads and advise Servotech Sports on talent development. His expertise will be important as the Siliguri Strikers looks to go one step ahead in the second season.

Speaking about joining Siliguri Strikers, Saha said, "I’m delighted to join the Servotech Siliguri Strikers as mentor. I look forward to sharing my experience with the talented players and helping them perform at their best on the big stage."

Servotech Sports, director, Rishabh Bhatia said aded, "His technical knowledge and leadership will be invaluable to our franchise. His dedication on the field perfectly aligns with our vision for Season 2, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Strikers family."

Earlier this month, Siliguri Strikers picked a strong women's squad during the women's players draft. Indian cricketer Priyanka Bala, who has played for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has been retained as women's team Marquee player.

A total of 128 women players were drafted from a pool of 188 cricketers in the second edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League and Siliguri Strikers have picked a strong squad.

Carrying the pride and cricketing spirit of North Bengal, Siliguri Strikers will represent the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

Earlier, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has postponed the start of Bengal Pro T20 League season 2 in light of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. The women's competition was set to begin on May 16 and run till June 4, followed by the men's tournament which was scheduled to happen from June 4 to June 21.

CAB had announced that it will share the revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, after a detailed review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders and any advisory as issued by the BCCI.

Squad:

Priyanka Bala (Marquee Player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Burman, Ananya Halder, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Puja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Supritha Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy.

