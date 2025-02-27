WPL 2025: UP Warriorz pick Georgia Voll as replacement for Chamari Athapaththu

Lucknow, Feb 27 (IANS) UP Warriorz (UPW) have signed Australian batter Georgia Voll as a replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, after the Sri Lankan skipper left the tournament to resume national duties ahead of their tour of New Zealand, starting on March 4.

Voll, a top-order batter joined UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh. Voll represents Australia in international cricket. A rising star, the 21-year-old has made a sparkling start to her international career, scoring a century in just her second ODI, against India last December. She has played three T20Is in addition to three ODIs and one Test for Australia.

"We’re thrilled to welcome @georgia.voll to the Warriorz family for the remainder of the season! At the same time, we bid farewell to @chamari_athapaththu58, who will be leaving our camp due to her international commitments. Wishing Chamari all the best as she leads her country in a bilateral series against New Zealand," UPW said in a statement.

Voll played for Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), where she was the second-highest run-getter at WBBL 2024-25, scoring 330 runs at a strike rate of 144.

After losing to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night by eight wickets, UPW are on fourthin the five-team WPL points table, having won two of their games so far. They will next play on March 3, which will be the first game this season in Lucknow.

On Monday, UP Warriorz clinched a dramatic four-run victory in the first-ever Super Over in WPL history. Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the hero, delivering a match-winning all-round performance, scoring a crucial 33 off 19 balls before holding the nerve in the decisive Super Over.

Last Saturday, UPW got their campaign off the mark with a 33-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, thanks to Chinelle Henry's record-equalling fastest half-century ( off 18 balls) and four-wicket hauls from Kranti Goud and Grace Harris, including the first hat-trick of the season.

The victory also marked the first time in eight matches this season that a team has successfully defended a target.

