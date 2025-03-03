WPL 2025: Voll makes debut as UP Warriorz elect to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Giants in match 15th of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

This is the first game of the third leg of the WPL, in Lucknow, after the caravan travelled to Vadodara and Bengaluru for the opening phase of the tournament.

Australia batter Georgia Voll, who replaced Chamari Athapaththu, was handed her WPL debut cap replacing Saima Thakor for the UP Warriorz. Apart from Thakor, Tahil McGrath was replaced by Gouher Sultana. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants will play with the same eleven.

Hosts UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants both have two wins from five matches. The Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are both on four points, and are among the three sides with same points tally. A loss for either team could push them towards a tricky spot.

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma said, "We are going to bowl. Feel like there will be help for bowlers early on. Feels good and we got a good welcome. It's a different kind of motivation to play at home. We had a couple of net sessions and our preparation has been good. Two changes - Mcgrath and Saima out. Voll and Gouher are playing."

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "Looks like a nice batting track tonight. Expecting a high-scoring game. You've got to be able to adapt quickly (to conditions). Hopefully we can do that as a batting unit and put up a good score. Anything 170-plus is what we're going to be striving for. No changes in the team."

Playing XIs:

UP Warriorz Women: Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.