'Would like to thank the Ambani family': Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond moves on

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Mumbai Indians has announced that Shane Bond’s successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a 9 year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career that included 4 IPL trophies as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians, and Head Coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season in ILT20.

“I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well," said Shane Bond.

Bond took charge as the team’s bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in MI’s title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to become one of the most decorated and celebrated coaches in franchise history.

His stint as the head coach for MI Emirates, in the inaugural edition of ILT20, where his role was to blend the experience of the international players with the local domestic players.

