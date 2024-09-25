World Lung Day: Why non-smokers equally at risk for respiratory diseases

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) While the cause of lung diseases like lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease has long been linked with smoking, an alarming increase in cases has been observed even amongst non-smokers, majorly due to passive smoking and air pollution, said experts on Wednesday.

World Lung Day is observed every year on September 25th to raise awareness about lung health and promote better lung care around the world.

Smoking is a major cause of lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Quitting smoking can significantly improve lung health and reduce the risk of developing these diseases.

However, a significant increase in respiratory cases has been observed even amongst non-smokers, said experts.

“These are mostly traced to an increased exposure to second-hand smoke and increased air pollution, which are significant risk factors for lung disease. Microscopic pollutants have been found to penetrate the lungs and cause cell damage and inflammation within them, which over time, can induce cancerous mutations,” Dr. Sunil Kumar K, Lead Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, told IANS.

“Such chronic exposure to polluted air not only harms lung tissue but slowly weakens the immune defense of the body. Even for those who have never smoked, passive smoking poses a serious threat. Breathing in smoke from the environment from someone smoking nearby or lingering smoke indoors can be just as harmful,” the expert added.

The residual toxins even from third-hand smoke that settle on surfaces also put individuals, especially children and pets, at risk of health problems.

The World Health Organization notes that 99 per cent of the world's population breathes unhealthy air. Climate change is a major driver of air pollution, which can impact lung health. Children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory conditions are especially vulnerable.

Other risk factors for lung problems in non-smokers include childhood respiratory infections that may prevail in adulthood also, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology - CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram told IANS.

“Repeated childhood infections may lead to bronchiectasis in lungs, and cystic problems can also destroy lungs,” the expert said

Lung problems such as Respiratory infections, COPD, asthma, and TB infections are the most common among non-smokers, majorly due to low immunity levels, Grover said.

According to Kumar, people in occupations like mining or construction are even more susceptible as they are continuously exposed to carcinogens, dust, and smoke, which disrupts their health.

Lifestyle conditions like obesity, or engaging in minimal physical activity also predispose people to diseases by decreasing lung function.

“While smoking remains a well-known risk factor, much more is required to protect our lungs than avoiding cigarettes. We need cleaner air, smoke-free spaces, and a better understanding of the various hidden dangers we're exposed to every day,” Kumar said.

