World Kidney Day: Crucial to raise awareness on early detection, says JP Nadda

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) It is critical is raise awareness on kidney health and prevention of kidney-related diseases, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Thursday.

The 'World Kidney Day' is observed annually on March 13 to raise awareness on kidney health, preventive measures and risk factors.

While stressing the need for early detection, the minister informed how the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) is providing life-saving treatment to millions of people in the country.

"As we observe #WorldKidneyDay, it is a crucial time to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and prevention of kidney-related diseases," Nadda said in a post on social media platform X.

"In a significant step towards improving healthcare access, our government, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, launched the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program (PMNDP). Through this transformative initiative, thousands of dialysis centres are now providing life-saving treatment to millions across India," he added.

"Let us join hands to spread awareness and ensure that kidney health remains a priority for all," the Minster said.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood

It is a growing public health crisis in India, affecting a significant percentage of the population and causing over 100,000 new cases of kidney failure annually.

Although it affects one in 10 adults, early detection remains low, often leading to severe complications like hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), which increases the risk of heart failure.

This is majorly because of the minimal symptoms in early stages that are often go unnoticed.

As per recent research published in the Nephrology journal there has been an alarming rise in CKD cases across India.

Analysing data from 2011 to 2023, the study found that CKD prevalence among individuals aged 15 and above increased from 11.2 per cent (2011-2017) to 16.38 per cent (2018-2023).

The findings also highlighted a significant rural-urban disparity, with CKD affecting 15.34 per cent of the rural population compared to 10.65 per cent in urban areas.

Notably, kidney health is closely linked to conditions like diabetes and obesity -- one of the leading causes of CKD.

As CKD often progresses silently, millions are at risk of severe complications, reduced quality of life, and increased healthcare burdens.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health stressed the need to "prioritise kidney health."

In an infographic posted on X, the ministry suggested following five simple steps to ensure your kidneys stay strong and healthy.

They are exercising regularly, drinking plenty of fluids, controlling blood sugar, limiting salt intake, and avoiding tobacco and alcohol.

Early detection, proactive management, and access to effective treatments can be important in curbing the growing public health challenge.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.