Brad Pitt is 'happy' and in a 'great place' with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt is in a great place, and is looking forward to his life after his divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised.

Their divorce was finalised in December 2024 following an eight-year legal battle, reports 'People' magazine.

"Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him," a source told 'People'. "Things are low-key for the family".

"They’re in a great place," the source added.

As per 'People', the insider added that Brad Pitt is "happy" in his relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, whom he has been dating since late 2022.

Brad Pitt is also focused on his career as he prepares for the June 27 release of 'F1'.

The source continued, "Life’s good, no complaints".

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19, 2016, after two years of marriage.

Shortly after their divorce was finalised, her divorce attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, told 'People' that Jolie was "exhausted" but "relieved" that it was over. "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Brad Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Brad Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family", Simon said at the time. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over".

Although their split is official, Angelina and Brad are still in a bitter battle over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they used to own together.

Brad Pitt first sued Jolie in 2022 for selling her stake in the business to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. The actress previously claimed she wanted to sell her stake to Brad. However, he demanded she sign a restrictive non-disclosure agreement, which would have prevented her from speaking out about his alleged abuse during their relationship.

Brad Pitt has denied being abusive to Jolie or their children.

The former spouses share six children, Maddox Chivan, 23, Pax Thien, 21, Zahara Marley, 20, Shiloh Nouvel, 18, and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline,

16.

