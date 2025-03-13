Farah Khan wonders how Shilpa, Urmila look same even after ‘20 years’

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan shared a throwback photo with Bollywood beauties Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar, marveling at how they still look the same even after two decades.

Farah took to Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback photo. It features Urmila, Farah, and Shilpa. They are all dressed in black and appear to be at an event.

The caption humorously highlights how the actresses still look the same after 20 years, while implying that Farah feels she has changed.

Farah wrote, “Throwback!! How cn Shilpa Shetty n Urmila Matondkar look the same 20 yrs later… meanwhile…(sic).”

The 60-year-old filmmaker-choreographer did not share the details about when and where the throwback picture was taken. However, the slightly grainy quality of the photograph suggests it was taken years ago.

On the work front, Farah has choreographed the track “Zohra Jabeen” from the film “Sikandar” starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Reuniting with the actor after several years, Farah shared her excitement about collaborating with Salman.

Farah shared, “I go a really long way with both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala. One is a friend from childhood, and the other is a brother! I’ve done so many songs with both of them, and doing Zohra Jabeen was truly special.”

She shared that she knew the song would be a smash hit.

"And it was also so much fun to choreograph Salman after such a long time. Working with Rashmika for the first time was a real pleasure—she was so easy to work with.”

The song, composed by Pritam, has been sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri. Meanwhile, "Sikandar" marks Salman's highly anticipated return to the big screen after more than a year. The actor was last seen in the 2023 action-packed film Tiger 3.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar features a star-studded cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

