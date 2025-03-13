Subhash Ghai reflects on how he approached music in his movies

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently appeared on the popular podcast "Game Changers", hosted by trade analyst Komal Nahta.

During the show, the director talked about the pivotal role played by music in his films. Known for his string of musical hits, Ghai shared his unique perspective on how he approached music in his movies, revealing how he treated it as an integral part of storytelling.

Nahta asked Ghai, "Music was a very important part of your films. You gave one superhit song after another. But was there a different way of creating your music? How did you work on it?"

To this, Ghai who has always been reflective about his craft, responded, "In our time, when we had even bigger musical hits, there was only one difference: I considered music as poetry. For me, Anand Bakshi was even greater than Laxmikant Pyarelal and Rahman. I used to write the spoken dialogues in the movie, and you [Anand Bakshi] were writing the singing dialogues. And when we wrote the 'antara' (stanza), it felt like he knew my story better than I did."

The 'Taal' director further emphasized the deep connection between music and narrative in his films, acknowledging the profound influence of lyricist Anand Bakshi in transforming the essence of his stories into timeless songs.

During the podcast, Ghai further declined to take credit for making stars out of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Meenakshi Seshadri.

The 'Karz" maker stated that all of these actors were destined to become stars, it is just that destiny brought them together and allowed them to get the best out of each other.

When Nahta asked about his process of transforming these actors into stars, Ghai revealed, “I didn’t make them stars, their destiny did. Destiny brought us together, and I found them good, honest, like students, eager to learn. They didn’t seem fake, artificial, or cosmetic. That’s why I asked them to work together, whether it was Jackie, Madhuri, Anil, Sanju, whoever”.

