Rupali Ganguly draws inspiration from Big B’s wisdom on difference between ego and self-confidence

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) TV actress Rupali Ganguly has found inspiration in Amitabh Bachchan's profound words of wisdom on the difference between ego and self-confidence.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress reshared the insight video where the veteran actor can be heard explaining the difference between ego and self-confidence. Resharing his clip, Rupali wrote, “The one and only… the legend..Shri Amitabh Bachchan.”

In the video, the ‘Sholay’ actor said, “Ego and self-confidence are two members of the same family, with just a slight difference. Self-confidence says, 'I am good,' while ego says, 'Only I am good.' Self-confidence says, 'I cannot fail,' while ego says, 'No one can defeat me.' Self-confidence says, 'I am ready for every challenge,' while ego says, 'I have no competition.”

“Both say the same thing and both prove it, but the difference is that the echo of self-confidence reaches success, whereas the echo of ego reaches destruction,” Big B explained.

On March 12, the 82-year-old actor shared this video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “Respect, affection, congratulations.”

On the work front, Ganguly is currently starring as the lead in the show "Anupamaa," which has consistently topped the TRP charts. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the show is an adaptation of the popular Bengali series “Sreemoyee.”

Talking about Amitabh, the 'Vettaiyan' actor recently confirmed that he will return as the host for the upcoming season of the popular game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

This announcement follows widespread rumors regarding his possible exit from the show. On March 12, the makers released a heartfelt video featuring Amitabh, where he bids an emotional farewell to the fans while confirming, “I will see you in the next season.”

In the video, the actor said, “As I bid farewell, I just want to say that if our efforts have even slightly touched someone’s life or if the words spoken here have ignited hope in any way, then I will consider our 25-year-long journey truly successful. So, ladies and gentlemen, I will see you in the next season. Keep believing in your hard work, keep your dreams alive. Don’t stop, don’t bow down. You are valuable just the way you are, dear to me, and my own. Until we meet again, this is Amitabh Bachchan, signing off from this season with my final words—Shubh Ratri.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.