Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shares a cryptic post about 'loneliness'

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, shared a cryptic post on social media about the feeling of 'loneliness.'

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photos featuring him from one of his vacations. Alongside it, Babil penned a reflective note where he talks about his personal front in a poetic way.

He captioned the post, “Throwback the photo dump: I don’t know, are you listening closely? To people, I mean. Someone close once told me -The people that need you the most will never ask for your help. You call it a gut feeling, I call it the frightened child within ourselves. I love wearing chappals and also my audemars I love budget backpacking and I love first class I love the mountains but need the sea.”

Babil added, “I’d go to war for the team but pray for peace. The difference between curious and judgemental is tranquility. I hate it when people compliment me for humility. I’m not humble, just human. A dimming, shining lumen. I love my rickshaw and I love a Benz I’m great at parties but can’t keep friends I’m loyal but I’m lonely, I wanna be alone and still need you to hold me. I don’t even know myself, how can you claim to know me? I guess what I’m asking is, are you listening closely?.”

The post further read, “Would you rather freeze a river per se a soul, a spirit till the warmth inside is nothing but dark, shivering and cold, Would you rather chain perception to a frame in time or allow the rain to wash your eyes and watch change unfold? We fail, we fall, we win, we grow. @nikhilkamathcio ‘s t-shirt said “authenticity is transient” and then my brain was like “open notes” then I vomited some words.”

On the work front, Babil will next be seen in the upcoming Indian-American short film "Yakshi” alongside acclaimed Malayalam actress Anna Ben. The film is written and directed by Karan Sunil.

In addition to this, Babil Khan is set to star in an upcoming love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The much anticipated film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

