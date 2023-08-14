World heritage Kalka-Shimla track damaged in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 14 (IANS) The Kalka-Shimla track, a world heritage site, was damaged on Monday in the Himachal Pradesh capital owing to caving in of a portion of the hill following heavy rainfall, an official said here.

According to officials, a major part of the track between Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations in Shimla was washed away. It hanged down the hill.

The movement of trains between Kandaghat-Shimla has been cancelled. Toy trains, as they are popularly called, run on the century-old Kalka-Shimla rail line.

Each train has seven coaches and can accommodate nearly 200 passengers.

The 96-km-long narrow gauge railroad, originally built to ferry Europeans to Shimla, the then summer capital of British India, was chosen by the Unesco as a world heritage site in 2008.

