Work of police is challenging, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, July 25 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the work of the police is challenging, and they are performing duties with patience even in difficult and adverse circumstances.

"The government is committed to making Haryana Police the leading police force of the country," Saini said.

He said 'TRP' (transparent recruitment process) has been implemented for fair recruitment in the police department.

Training institutes should keep in mind that a police official should be a good citizen as well, apart from being a good policeman, Saini said.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a gathering at the passing-out parade organised at the Police Training College at Sunaria in Rohtak district on the completion of the training of 1,265 jawans of 18 companies.

Earlier, he rode in an open jeep, inspected the parade contingents and took the salute of the march past.

Saini said the government is ensuring the safety of life and property of every person.

"Today, with the joining of these jawans in Haryana Police, the strength of the police force will increase. All the jawans should perform their duties with hard work and dedication so that the efficiency of the police force can be increased," he said.

The Chief Minister said out of the 1,265 jawans who received training, 765 have received training from the Sunaria Police Academy and the remaining from Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban.

He called upon the police personnel to work with the spirit of serving the country along with doing social service. He said in about 10 and a half years, the government has given employment to more than 1.32 lakh youth on merit.

The Chief Minister said the police are taking action against criminals and people involved in illegal drug trafficking and getting them punished. He said the government is fully alert to deal with drug smugglers.

It has established Inter-State Drugs Secretariat and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau for this.

