Won’t let use of Assembly panels for harassing officials: Delhi Speaker

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Announcing mega plans for adopting green energy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday reiterated that the House and its Committees shall not be used as a tool to target sincere and hardworking officials who were just doing their jobs.

Sharing details of the Assembly’s business transaction hours in a post-Session Press Conference, Speaker Gupta shed light on his decision to undo the lapses committed by the previous AAP government to allegedly target and harass government officials by filing complaints against them in the Committee of Privileges, the Committee on Petitions and Questions and Reference Committee.

To undo the wrong, the Speaker said, the House adopted a motion on March 27, 2025, moved by Abhay Verma, Chief Whip, to drop these matters.

“This step will not only bring relief to the affected officers but also put an end to unnecessary litigation. With this decision, we have sent a strong message that the Assembly and its Committees shall not be used as a tool to target sincere and hardworking officers who were just doing their jobs,” he said.

He also announced that the Delhi Assembly is all set to go 100 per cent solar while setting a target of 100 days for augmenting the Assembly’s solar power generation capacity from 200 KW to 600 KW.

“Presently, there are two solar power plants with a capacity of 100 KW each. Our total energy requirement is around 600 KW, and hence, the installed capacity will be increased to fulfil our energy needs fully with solar power. The plants will be installed on the roofs and vacant open spaces,” he said.

Presenting a report on House efficiency, the Speaker said: “The House sat for seven days and the proceedings were held for 27 hours and 56 minutes. The House disposed of important business, including the Annual Budget and presentation of six CAG reports. The sittings of the House were extended by two days.”

The second session of the Assembly, which commenced on March 24, adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

Talking about the road ahead, Speaker Gupta said, “It shall be my endeavour to develop the Delhi Assembly as a model legislature both in technology as well as its qualitative functioning.”

“Inside the Assembly and its Committees, the debate and discussion should focus on providing solutions to the various problems in Delhi in the most positive manner. Outside, the Assembly premises will be used for hosting productive events to promote cultural, spiritual and historical aspects of our rich tradition,” he said.

The Speaker also announced plans for the Assembly to go paperless.

“As I had informed you during the press conference after the first session, we have started the process of implementing NeVA in the Delhi Assembly. You may be pleased to know that besides modules for Members and officials, we also propose to set up a media desk in each state legislature,” he said.

“To begin with, we will set up 25 computers with internet and printing facility for use of the media personnel for faster dissemination of news,” he said.

