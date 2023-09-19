Women's Reservation Bill: BJP Mahila Morcha expresses gratitude, Union Minister deletes post confirming Cabinet's nod

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Monday reportedly approved the Women's Reservation Bill. Though the government has not issued any official statement regarding it, the BJP Mahila Morcha has expressed gratitude over the development.

Taking to microblogging site X, the BJP Mahila Morcha said: "Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill. The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji creates history. We at BJP Mahila Morcha express our gratitude."

Ealier, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also posted on X confirming the Cabinet nod to the Women's Reservation Bill. However, after few minutes, he deleted the post.

In the now deleted post, Patel had said: "Only Modi government had the guts to fulfill the promise of passing Women's Reservation Bill. Which was proved with the approval of the cabinet. Congratulations Narendra Modi ji and congratulations to Modi government."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi while addressing the media outside the Parliament House before the commencement of the Special Session on Monday said that "this session of Parliament might be a short one, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions".

This triggered speculations that the Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to reserve one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies for women members would be tabled in the Parliament during the ongoing session, which will be held in the new building of Parliament from September 19.

BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani took to X and said: "Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet has struck a massive blow in favour of women’s empowerment by approving the Women's Reservation Bill providing for 1/3 representation for women in Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies."

The Rajya Sabha MP said: "The Bill first tabled in Parliament in 1996 has gathered dust ever since. Successive governments since 1996 failed to gather the resolve to press for the Bill to be enacted into law."

"The Bill was on the anvil in my opinion ever since the Prime Minister pitched for Nari Shakti in his 2022 Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Thereafter the Prime Minister has repeatedly asserted the theme of Nari Shakti -most recently in Bengaluru after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 when he said Nari Shakti was the 'pinnacle of life and catalyst of change'. Every party has paid mere lip service to gender justice but in truth 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai'," he added.

