Women backbone of society, contributing tirelessly for healthcare, education: Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Women are the backbone of society and are contributing tirelessly to healthcare and education, said Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta here on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

Addressing an event at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, she lauded women for their efforts in various fields and stated the need for women to priortise their health.

“Women are the backbone of our society, contributing tirelessly across diverse fields -- be it healthcare, education, business, or public service,” Gupta said.

“They should prioritise their health and overall well-being. Together, let us build a future where gender equality is not just a goal but a lived reality," she added.

Gupta also stressed the need for providing better educational opportunities as well as health and well-being to women, which can help them march forward in their lives.

“Reiterating the government’s message of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Beti Badhao', I would like to say that the society must progress by prioritising the education of daughters -- not just for their academic growth, but also for their overall well-being,” said the Chief Minister, while also highlighting the need for the national Capital to get good health services.

“Delhi should become the most developed health centre in the country. Every citizen should get convenient medical services, and no one should be deprived of the right treatment,” Gupta added.

The programme also witnessed a panel discussion with doctors which focussed on challenges related to women’s health, workplace equality, and the importance of inclusive growth.

“Women play a pivotal role across all sectors, and their contributions to healthcare are invaluable -- bringing expertise, empathy, and innovation to patient care. Yet, women continue to face unique health challenges and systemic barriers in the workplace,” said Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO, Fortis Healthcare.

