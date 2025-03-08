Now Study Any PG Course After UG: Big Reform in Higher Education

Vijayawada: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, has expressed concern over the significant number of students unable to pursue higher education in India. Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education on Friday, he highlighted that nearly one-third of students face challenges in accessing higher studies.

As a potential solution, Professor Kumar revealed that the UGC is considering a more flexible education system, allowing students to enroll in postgraduate programs of their choice, regardless of their undergraduate subjects. This initiative aims to broaden opportunities and make higher education more accessible.

Emphasizing the future of education, Professor Kumar noted the rising importance of artificial intelligence and prompt engineering courses. He stressed that transformative reforms in the education sector are essential for shaping the nation’s progress. Additionally, he advocated for experienced professionals from diverse fields to take up teaching roles, enriching the academic landscape with practical expertise.

Siddhartha Academy President Malineni Rajayya reflected on the institution’s journey, stating that it was founded with the mission of providing quality education to all sections of society without a profit motive. He proudly acknowledged that many alumni have secured prestigious positions in India and abroad

Academy Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao highlighted the academy’s contributions beyond academics, including the establishment of Mummaneni Siddhartha Kala Peetham, a center dedicated to promoting arts and culture.

The Golden Jubilee celebrations also featured vibrant performances of traditional and folk dances by students, adding a cultural essence to the event.