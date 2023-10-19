Woman, two partners held for duping 11 people through dating app

Gurugram, Oct 19 (IANS) A 32-year-old woman has been arrested along with two of her accomplices for allegedly duping 11 people from Delhi, Gurugram and Noida through a dating app police said.

The city police nabbed Surbhi alias Sakshi alias Payal, a resident of Chawri Bazar, Delhi and his male friends Sushil, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Vishal of Chawdi Bazaar in Delhi.

The suspect woman (an MBA holder) and Sushil were arrested on October 13 from Chawri Bazar while the third accused was arrested on October 15 from Sector-29 Gurugram. Later they were taken on police remand.

According to the police, the accused trio were arrested after receiving a complaint from a man, a resident of Gurugram, who alleged that on October 1, he met a woman who introduced herself as Sakshi alias Payal through a dating app.

On the same day, the woman called the complainant to meet him at Dockyard Bar Sector-47, Gurugram and both of them (complainant and accused woman) took liquor from there and went to the complainant's house.

The girl sent the complainant to the kitchen on the pretext of getting ice and from behind she mixed intoxicants in his liquor. After drinking, the complainant became unconscious and the accused woman stole a gold chain, mobile phone and Rs 10,000 in cash from his house and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his HDFC Bank Debit Card, Rs 1, 22,000 from Axis Bank Credit card and Rs 56,000 from the Citybank card.

The effect of the intoxicant was so great that he (complainant) regained consciousness on October 3 and the effect of that intoxicant remained for several days, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sector-29 police station on October 10.

During investigations, police nabbed the woman along with her accomplice.

During police custody, the culprit disclosed that in October they had duped 11 people via a dating app of Rs 13.95 lakh.

"The woman along with her associate used to meet victims through dating apps at parking lots of clubs, hotels and on some pretext she mixed intoxicants in their liquor after consuming this, the victims became unconscious and the accused stole cash, gold chain, mobile phone and ATM cards. The suspects have duped 11 people of Delhi and NCR with the same modus operandi," Dr Kavita, ACP (east) said.

The police have also recovered 15 bank cards, Rs 1.60 lakh, two laptops, three mobile phones and one gold chain from their possession.

