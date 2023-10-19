State of art vistadome chugs from Budgam to Banihal in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 19 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off Valley’s first sophisticated vistadome coach from Budgam to Banihal town in Jammu division.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Vistadome Coach at the railway station, he said that Vistadome Coach is a state-of the art train with advanced features of entertainment and sitting.

He added that this coach has rotational facility of seats, power sockets as charging points, transparent glass made roof and windows and automatic doors with sensors etc.

The Vistadome coach is a modern and advanced coach manufactured by the Indian Railways.

It is specifically designed to offer passengers both comfort during travel and an enhanced viewing experience of the beautiful surroundings.

The coaches, known as ‘Vistadome’, will be deployed on the scenic route connecting Budgam and Banihal stations.

“Passengers will have the opportunity to embark on a breathtaking journey through the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir while enjoying the comfortable and visually immersive facilities provided by the Vistadome coach”, a railway official said.

