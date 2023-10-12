Woman social activist murdered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (IANS) Unknown miscreants killed a woman social activist at her residence in Odisha's Ganjam district.

Soudamini Rath, who lived in Nilakanthanagar, was a member of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Ganjam.

"Rath had gone to Bhubaneswar to attend a three-day training programme but she returned home after just two days on Wednesday evening. Someone might have come with the intention of committing theft assuming her to be in Bhubaneswar for the training. To my knowledge, she did not have any animosity with anyone," said Rath’s sister.

Sources claimed that the now-deceased was speaking to one of her colleagues over the phone when a miscreant hit her head from behind reportedly with an iron rod late on Wednesday night.

When she collapsed on the floor with a loud screech, the person on the other side of the phone rushed to Rath’s house with some other associates only to see her lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Gosaninuagaon Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Police have launched a probe and registered a case (310/23) in this regard.

The deceased’s driver has been detained by the police on suspicion.

