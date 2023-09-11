UP: Woman mauled to death by leopard in Maharajganj

Maharajganj, Sep 11 (IANS) A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Sharda Rajbhar, 45, a resident of Semarhwa village in the Nautanwa Police Station area.

R.P. Singh, a forest ranger, confirmed that a leopard had killed the woman and urged villagers to be on alert, given the movement of wild animals in the area.

According to reports, the woman was working in the fields on the edge of the forest near Semarhwa village when the leopard attacked her and grabbed her by the neck, the official said.

Her family members shouted for help and later chased away the leopard with the help of some neighbours.

However, the woman succumbed to the injuries caused by the attack.

The official said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further action will be taken after the report is filed.

