Farmer ends life in UP, accuses BJP leader of land grabbing

Kanpur, Sep 11 (IANS) Distressed over the alleged grabbing of his agricultural land, a farmer committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Police have booked six persons on charges of abetment to suicide and cheating on a complaint filed by the wife of the deceased on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Babu Singh Yadav, a resident of Chakeri in Kanpur.

In his suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Babu has accused a local BJP leader and his aides of grabbing his land.

He alleged that BJP leader Priya Ranjan Diwakar had grabbed his 6.5 bigha agricultural land by giving him a bogus cheque of Rs 6.29 crore.

"When I complained to the police, they did not listen. Hurt by this injustice, I am committing suicide. If possible, please get justice for my children," Babu wrote in the note.

"Honourable Yogi ji, my complaint is that in your state, your own party members do not follow your own laws," the note read.

The police complaint was filed by Babu's widow Bittan at Chakeri police station.

A case has been registered against Priya Ranjan Diwakar, his nephew Jitendra, driver Bablu, Noida businessman Rahul Jain, Madhur Pandey and Shivam Singh Chauhan, said Chakeri police station in-charge Ashok Dubey.

“We have recovered the suicide note from the railway track where Babu died. Further action will be taken on the basis of the probe,” said Dubey.

