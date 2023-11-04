Woman killed, five injured as tourist bus falls into forest trench in K’taka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Nov 4 (IANS) A woman was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a tourist bus fell into a forest trench in this Karnataka district early on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Cheekanahalli cross in the limits of Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk after the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Hassan government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased has been identified as Surekha (45) from Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A total of 48 tourists were travelling in the bus which was en route to Hindu pilgrimage centre Horanadu.

Earlier also, several accidents have taken place in the stretch, the locals complained.

To prevent such incidents, demands for a barrier on the dangerous stretch have been made for a long time but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it, they added.

Further investigation is on.

