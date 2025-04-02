Woman killed, daughter injured in attack by youth in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, April 2 (IANS) A woman was killed and her daughter injured in an attack by a youth, who was in love with the latter, in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, police said.

The shocking incident occurred in Swayamkrushi Nagar under the Madhurawada Police Station limits.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi told media persons that D. Naveen, 26, attacked the woman and her daughter in their house with a knife.

Lakshmi, 43, died on the spot while her daughter, Nakka Deepika, 20, was injured. She was admitted to a hospital.

The Police Commissioner said Naveen was in love with Deepika for the last six years. He wanted to marry the girl, but her father had asked him to wait for one year as he did not like his conduct. Apparently enraged over this, Naveen came to Deepika’s house on Wednesday and attacked her and her mother with a knife.

The accused escaped after the attack. The police chief said the police team launched a hunt for the accused and arrested him in Srikakulam district. He was being brought to Visakhapatnam and would be produced before a court.

The Police Commissioner said Deepika’s condition was stable. After graduation, the girl stayed home.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. He directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured woman and asked police to take stringent action against the person involved in the attack.

Home Minister V. Anitha also condemned the incident. She spoke to Police Commissioner Bagchi over the phone and enquired about the condition of the injured girl.

Anitha directed the police to ensure that the culprit got the harshest punishment. She asked officials to provide the best treatment to the injured girl.

The state has witnessed a series of crimes against women in recent months. The opposition YSR Congress Party accused the TDP-led coalition government of being negligent in addressing rising cases of rape and murder of women.

