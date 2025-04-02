HM Shah slams Opposition for 'fear-mongering' over Waqf Bill, claims they’re shielding corruption & land misuse (Ld)

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while participating in debate over contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) on Wednesday, came down heavily on the previous UPA regime and delivered a sharp critique of the 2013 amendments to Waqf laws.

Describing them as politically motivated measures introduced in hot-haste manner before the 2014 elections, he highlighted the significant consequences of these changes, including the “transfer of 123 VVIP properties” in Delhi’s Lutyens zone to Waqf authorities.

HM Shah argued that the current Bill would not have been necessary had these amendments not been made.

The Home Minister emphasised the Waqf Board's critical role in ensuring accountability and preventing financial mismanagement.

He criticised the misuse of Waqf properties, citing examples such as 29,000 acres of Waqf land in Karnataka rented out, Rs 2 lakh crore worth of properties leased to private institutions for 100 years, and 500 acres leased to a five-star hotel for Rs 12,000 per month.

The Union Home Minister also pointed to irregularities in Tamil Nadu, where 12 villages spanning 250 hectares were transferred to Waqf ownership, and 400 acres of temple land were declared Waqf property.

HM Shah noted that the High Court had to intervene to stop the confiscation of 602 acres of land in Bengaluru.

He warned against introducing non-Islamic individuals into Waqf management, asserting that such interference would disrupt the trust's structure and integrity.

Drawing analogies to other religious trusts, HM Shah argued that Hindus manage temples and Christians oversee churches, and imposing external interference across religions could threaten societal unity.

He stressed the need for vigilance to eliminate collusion and corruption endemic to previous regimes.

Critiquing interference in religious matters, he elaborated on the foundational principles of Waqf as a trust built upon Islamic faith, comprising trustees who must share the religious convictions of the institution’s founders.

Home Minister Shah, firmly stated that discussions in the House would not proceed based on individual preferences, emphasising that every elected member represents the people and is free to speak.

He rejected any notion of shielding decisions from judicial scrutiny, questioning where individuals whose land has been usurped would seek justice.

The Union Home Minister dismissed claims that minorities would not accept the Bill, asserting that it is a law of the Parliament and must be adhered to as a law of the government of India.

HM Shah clarified that the law would be implemented post-notification and explained that land ownership decisions, such as for temples, would rest with the Collector, who would investigate whether Waqf land is government property.

He pointed out that churches and gurdwaras have been built without encroaching on government land, emphasising the Collector's role in ensuring fairness and legality in land disputes.

HM Shah also accused the Opposition of exploiting minority communities for electoral gains, leveraging fear to manipulate votes.

He reaffirmed and clarified doubts raised by some members that Waqf governance must adhere to Islamic principles, with no provision for non-Islamic individuals.

He criticised the Opposition for resisting transparency and accountability, asserting that Waqf funds must serve the poor rather than being exploited.

Recalling remarks by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 2013, HM Shah noted Yadav's call for stricter laws to address the encroachment and sale of Waqf properties.

While Yadav’s demands went unfulfilled under previous administrations, the Union Home Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government with implementing measures to address these concerns. He highlighted instances of misuse, including the illegal sale of prime lands like the Dak Bungalow in Patna.

HM Shah elaborated on Waqf funding, emphasising its reliance on religious donations from Muslim communities.

He stressed that Waqf properties should benefit widows, marginalised Muslims, and youth, rather than being rented out for negligible sums. He also noted that many Muslim communities, including Vohra, Pasmanda, and Shia, prefer registering properties under Charitable Trusts rather than Waqf law.

The Home Minister underscored that donations directed toward Waqf are intended for rightful purposes, and interference in its administration has been a contentious issue dating back to 1995.

HM explained amendments reducing revenue from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, ensuring funds still benefit Waqf activities like mosque construction.

He assured that tribal lands, ASI (archaeological survey of India) protected sites, and private properties would remain safeguarded. He criticised the 2013 law as unjust, revealing that Waqf land increased by 3 lakh acres between 2013 and 2025, raising concerns about irregularities.

HM Shah reaffirmed the BJP's principle of enacting laws for justice, not vote banks, citing initiatives like women’s reservation and anti-conversion laws. He advocated transparent audits and investigations into Waqf land ownership, ensuring fairness and compliance with legal standards.

The Home Minister Shah reiterated the necessity for transparency and accountability in the administration of Waqf properties.

He emphasised that the current Bill seeks to rectify past mismanagement and ensure the equitable utilisation of Waqf resources for community welfare.

HM Shah expressed confidence that the Muslim community has begun to recognise the importance of these reforms and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering accountability and reform.

He reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to enacting laws for justice, not vote banks, and expressed confidence that the Muslim community would recognise the importance of these reforms.

The debate on the Bill is going on in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister for Parliament Affairs Kiren Rijiju will reply in the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.